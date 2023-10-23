AmCham delegation to visit Washington this week

Most Popular
AmCham delegation to visit Washington this weekBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Oct. 23, 2023 - 16:38
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Monday its delegation will travel to Washington this week to meet with key US government officials and lawmakers.
The three-day trip to the United States starting Tuesday is part of the annual business-promotion program it calls “Doorknock.” The delegation will meet with officials of the Joe Biden administration as well as members of the US Congress to share insights about US-South Korea economic ties.
The AmCham Korea delegation is expected to hold some 30 meetings with key figures of the US Department of Commerce, US Department of State, US Customs and Border Protection, Office of the US Trade Representative and the White House.
Throughout these meetings, the delegates will underscore the robust relationship the two countries have secured over the past seven decades. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance, the core discussion will be the next stage of the two’s partnerships.
The delegation will also review the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from diverse perspectives, as they are expected to meet with the White House's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell.
“2023 has been a remarkable year, celebrating seven decades of exceptional friendship between the US and Korea,” said AmCham Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim. “This year’s travel to Washington will underscore AmCham’s vital role as a link between the two governments.”
