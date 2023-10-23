US missionary descendant picked to rescue troubled ruling party

John Linton, the descendant of a US missionary and volunteer during the 1980s democratization movement, shakes hands with the ruling People Power Party leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon at the party headquarters in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party on Monday announced an unusual pick to lead the reform of the party -- a descendant of an American missionary and a physician who contributed to the establishment of democracy in South Korea in the 1980s.

John Linton, a professor of family medicine at Severance Hospital in Seoul, was chosen as the chief of the party’s reform committee. The 64-year-old, who became a naturalized South Korean citizen in 2012, was born and raised in the country’s traditionally Democratic Party of Korea-held provinces of North and South Jeolla, and has maintained a deep connection to the region.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said he used to get asked which of the two major political parties he supported. “I’m a citizen of South Korea who was raised in Jeolla province. My chief concern is how we are going to make the world a better place to live for our children,” said Linton, whose Korean name is Ihn Yohan.

On how he would fill the committee, he said he was recruiting based on talent, adding that he wished to include more women. As for the possibility of running in the next general election, he said he has “put such thoughts aside.” He said his priority was to successfully carry out his job of reforming the party.

Linton’s family has a history of service in South Korea since before the Korean War.

His great grandfather is Eugene Bell, a missionary who gave medical assistance in North and South Jeolla Provinces during the Japanese colonial period. His eponymous Eugene Bell Foundation, a US-based nonprofit dedicated to providing humanitarian and medical aid to North Korea.

His grandfather William Linton, also a missionary and an educator, partook in South Korea’s movement of independence from Japan. His father Hugh Linton fought in the Battle of Inchon as a lieutenant colonel in the US Navy.

Linton himself served as an interpreter for the citizens’ army during the democratization movement in May 1980 while he was a university student. A decade ago, he was part of the transition team of then-President-elect Park Geun-hye.

The ruling party’s launch of the reform committee follows a crushing defeat in the Oct. 11 by-election to choose the head of Seoul’s western district of Gangseo. In the high-profile election, the People Power Party lost to its rival Democratic Party 39 percent to 56 percent -- a margin larger than the party’s leadership had anticipated.

The by-election, held in a district of Seoul with a large share of swing voters, was considered a preview of the 2024 general election just six months away. In the capital city, the ruling party is behind the main opposition party by around 10 percentage points in favorability ratings, according to the latest polls.

The People Power Party’s chair Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said Linton has his party’s full support for his new mission of renewing the party.

“Ihn’s background as a contributor to South Korea’s democratization, and deep understanding of the country’s political history, make him an ideal candidate to lead a much needed reform and save our party from division,” the ruling party chief said.