Hyundai Elevator wins Good Design Award 2023

Hyundai Elevator said Monday that its smart floor indicator has won Japan’s Good Design Award 2023, one of the four major international design awards.

Launched last November, PI-DD is a smart floor indicator that purifies and sterilizes the air inside the elevator. The display device, sterilizer and air filter are all hidden behind the stainless metal perforated sheet that naturally matches the interior design of the elevator.

The device draws in contaminated air through holes in the hidden side and pushes clean air from the top, which is designed to keep the dust from adhering to the front cover.

By applying magnets to the cover, the users can also easily assemble and manage the floor indicator while reducing the risk of damage.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, many people felt the need for air purifiers and sterilizers in closed spaces with crowds, such as the elevator,” said Yoon Haak-nam, design center manager at Hyundai Elevator, who designed PI-DD. “Installing a separate air sterilizer hinders the uniformity of the elevator interior, but PI-DD does not.”

According to the jury's evaluation, the product was highly recognized as it is functional, simply designed and easy to clean.

Established in 1957, the winners of the Japan Good Design Award have shown the potential to drive industrial growth and enrich people’s lives with design.

With this new achievement, Hyundai Elevator has been recognized by all four major international design awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards.