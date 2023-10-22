S. Korea, US, Japan stage first-ever aerial exercise in face of NK threats

The US Air Force's nuclear-capable B-52 heavy bomber conducts a formation flight while being escorted by fighter jets from South Korea, the US, and Japan during a first-ever trilateral air exercise on Sunday south of the Korean Peninsula. (United States Air Force)

South Korea, the United States and Japan joined forces for an unprecedented aerial exercise south of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, with the goal of bolstering their collective response capabilities against escalating missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.

The US Air Force's nuclear-capable B-52 heavy bomber -- which boasts the capability to carry both nuclear and precision-guided conventional munitions with worldwide precision navigation --- conducted a formation flight while under the vigilant escort of fighter jets from South Korea, the US and Japan, according to South Korean military sources.

The South Korean Air Force's F-15K fighter jets and the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft of the US Air Force participated in the air exercise along with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Mitsubishi F-2 fighter aircraft, South Korea's Air Force said in a press statement.

Both the South Korean and US air forces as well as the US Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force have separately conducted combined drills on multiple occasions. However, the first-ever trilateral aerial exercise marks an entirely new horizon in their collaborative endeavors, presenting a demonstration of their combined strength.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo conducted the aerial exercise south of the Korean Peninsula within the regions that overlap both South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone and Japan's Air Defense Identification Zone, according to South Korea's Air Force.

An Air Defense Identification Zone is an area outside a nation's sovereign airspace, acknowledged under international law. Established international agreements grant countries the right to identify and monitor incoming aircraft within an ADIZ, with the primary objective of safeguarding national security and preventing unauthorized entry and inadvertent conflicts.

The inaugural trilateral exercise follows up on the "Spirit of Camp David," which was marked by the joint statement signed during the summit among the leaders of the three countries on Aug. 18 this year.

"The exercise aimed to fulfill the defense agreements discussed during the South Korea-US-Japan summit in Camp David in August and to enhance the three countries' response capabilities against North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats," the South Korea Air Force said.

As a step in this direction, the three countries mutually agreed to conduct "annual, named, multi-domain trilateral exercises on a regular basis" with the aim of enhancing their coordinated capabilities and cooperation, as outlined in the joint statement.

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have jointly conducted missile defense drills and anti-submarine exercises in the sea, as part of their commitment to regularize military exercises tailored to deter and swiftly respond to the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea.

"Furthermore, it once again demonstrated the security cooperation and solidarity among the three countries and reaffirmed the strong commitment of the US to the security of the Korean Peninsula," South Korea's Air Force said.

"The Air Force will continue enhancing cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan, building upon the foundation of the ironclad South Korea-US alliance."