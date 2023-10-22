[Photo News] Staying hydrated

Most Popular
[Photo News] Staying hydratedBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 14:20
Dong-A Otsuka CEO Cho Ik-sung (right) and Korean Basketball League President Kim Hee-ok pose for a photo after signing a sponsorship deal at the KBL headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. The beverage maker agreed to supply professional basketball players with various drinks, including its flagship Pocari Sweat, together with iceboxes and towels, for the 2025-26 season. (Dong-A Otsuka)
-
junghyun792@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Song Jung-hyun
