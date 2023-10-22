[Photo News] Staying hydrated

Dong-A Otsuka CEO Cho Ik-sung (right) and Korean Basketball League President Kim Hee-ok pose for a photo after signing a sponsorship deal at the KBL headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. The beverage maker agreed to supply professional basketball players with various drinks, including its flagship Pocari Sweat, together with iceboxes and towels, for the 2025-26 season. (Dong-A Otsuka)