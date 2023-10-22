Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

    Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
  2. 2

    Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans associate blood type with personality

    Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans associate blood type with personality
  3. 3

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
  4. 4

    Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan

    Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan
  5. 5

    S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease

    S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
  6. 6

    Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more

    Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more
  7. 7

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
  8. 8

    81-year-old K-pop star to receive highest national cultural merit

    81-year-old K-pop star to receive highest national cultural merit
  9. 9

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
  10. 10

    Japan returns favor, flies Koreans out of Israel

    Japan returns favor, flies Koreans out of Israel
지나쌤

[Photo News] Staying hydrated

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 14:20

    • Link copied

Dong-A Otsuka CEO Cho Ik-sung (right) and Korean Basketball League President Kim Hee-ok pose for a photo after signing a sponsorship deal at the KBL headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. The beverage maker agreed to supply professional basketball players with various drinks, including its flagship Pocari Sweat, together with iceboxes and towels, for the 2025-26 season. (Dong-A Otsuka)

More from Headlines