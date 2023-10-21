[Photo News] Mt. Seorak welcomes first snow of the season

Most Popular
[Photo News] Mt. Seorak welcomes first snow of the seasonBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 21, 2023 - 16:01
The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province Saturday, according to the Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration.
Flakes began falling at around 7 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, some 1,676 meters above sea level, the authorities said. It added that the temperature had plummeted to minus 5.6 C in the early morning.
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
