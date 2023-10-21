Home

[Photo News] Mt. Seorak welcomes first snow of the season

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 21, 2023 - 16:01

The season's first snow fell around Jungcheong Shelter on Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Saturday. (Korea Meteorological Administration) The season's first snow fell around Jungcheong Shelter on Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Saturday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province Saturday, according to the Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration.

Flakes began falling at around 7 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, some 1,676 meters above sea level, the authorities said. It added that the temperature had plummeted to minus 5.6 C in the early morning.

The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Tuesday. (Yonhap) The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Tuesday. (Yonhap) The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

