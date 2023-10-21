S. Korea reports 2nd case of lumpy skin disease in cattle

South Korea confirmed its second case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle at a local farm on Saturday.

The report comes one day after the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD at a farm in Seosan, located some 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

The second LSD case was confirmed at a farm in Pyeongtaek, located 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

Local health authorities said samples were taken from a milk cow at the farm on Friday.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

Under the country's health protocol, the government has cordoned off the Pyeongtaek farm, with the entire 92 heads of cattle there set to be culled, according to the health officials there.

A standstill order is also in effect on all farms and related facilities within a 10 kilometer radius of the affected farm until 2 p.m. Sunday, they added. (Yonhap)