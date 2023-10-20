Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan

The police have taken custody of a man who killed one person and injured another in a knife attack Wednesday.

According to the police station in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the suspect, a man in his 50s, confessed that he attacked the victims when they reprimanded him for not repaying his debts and told him to “stop borrowing money from people around him”.

The initial altercation took place at a nearby billiard room. Subsequent CCTV footage captured the victims arriving at a bus stop in Bugok-dong around 8 p.m., where the culprit was already seated.

After a brief conversation, the assailant wielded a knife, purchased moments before from a nearby shop, and attacked the victims. The video surveillance shows the first victim falling to the ground, and the second victim runs away from the scene, with the perpetrator chasing him.

The first victim was already in cardiac arrest when the ambulance reached the hospital. The second victim, who had attempted to intervene, sustained injuries deemed non-life-threatening by medical professionals.

The police have requested an arrest warrant for murder.