Extended getbol, Busan wartime capital sites make UNESCO's tentative list

Additional Korean tidal flats in regions of South Jeolla Province and nine sites of the Busan wartime capital have been incorporated into UNESCO's tentative list of world heritage sites, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday.

The submission of the two clusters of sites to UNESCO took place in May this year.

UNESCO's tentative lists serve as inventories of sites significant in a state party's cultural or natural heritage, possessing strong potential for future inclusion in the world heritage list. It is required that preliminary applications be submitted at least a year prior to the decision-making date.

Notably, getbol was officially inscribed as UNESCO world natural heritage during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in 2021.

This year, the country applied for an extended list that encompasses getbol in Muan, Goheung and Yeosu in South Jeolla Province. Currently, there are four UNESCO-listed tidal flats in the country, at Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province, Gochang, North Jeolla Province, and Sinan and Boseong-Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.