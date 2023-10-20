Extended getbol, Busan wartime capital sites make UNESCO's tentative list

Most Popular
Extended getbol, Busan wartime capital sites make UNESCO's tentative listBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 15:09
Additional Korean tidal flats in regions of South Jeolla Province and nine sites of the Busan wartime capital have been incorporated into UNESCO's tentative list of world heritage sites, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday.
The submission of the two clusters of sites to UNESCO took place in May this year.
UNESCO's tentative lists serve as inventories of sites significant in a state party's cultural or natural heritage, possessing strong potential for future inclusion in the world heritage list. It is required that preliminary applications be submitted at least a year prior to the decision-making date.
Notably, getbol was officially inscribed as UNESCO world natural heritage during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee in 2021.
This year, the country applied for an extended list that encompasses getbol in Muan, Goheung and Yeosu in South Jeolla Province. Currently, there are four UNESCO-listed tidal flats in the country, at Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province, Gochang, North Jeolla Province, and Sinan and Boseong-Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.
Meanwhile, the nine heritage sites in Busan serve as a testament to the city's historical role during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The sites include the Temporary Presidential Residence, Temporary Government Complex, Korea Meteorological Administration, Ami-dong Tombstone Village, Uam-dong Cattle Shed Village, Pier 1 of Busan Port, US Embassy and Information Service, Camp Hialeah and the United Nations Memorial Cemetery.
For a period of 1,023 days, Busan functioned as an evacuation capital, serving in roles related to governance, evacuation management and international cooperation in a time of pressing crisis.
South Korea now has a total of 14 entries on UNESCO's tentative list, consisting of 10 entries for cultural heritage and four for natural heritage, including the two newly added.
