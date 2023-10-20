Geonwonneung to open for public viewing in fall

Most Popular
Geonwonneung to open for public viewing in fallBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 11:46
Geonwonneung, the royal tomb of King Taejo (1335-1408), the founder of the Joseon Kingdom, will be accessible to the public for a limited period this autumn, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday.
Situated in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, the tomb is renowned for having a silver grass-covered mound, a unique feature among royal tombs from the Joseon era.
Historical records suggest that this distinction arises from the relocation of silver grass from Hamheung, South Hamgyong Province, the king's hometown, to construct the tomb according to Taejo's will.
The special opening occurs annually during the autumn season when the silver grass is at its most splendid. At other times, the tomb is visible from a distance, but it is enclosed by a surrounding fence, restricting access.
Reservation opens on Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the CHA's official royal tombs website, and is required to visit.
Two sessions are available each day: one in the morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and one in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Each person can reserve up to four spots. A maximum of 20 people can participate in each session.
A guide will be present to show visitors around and provide insights into the life and history of King Taejo.
Meanwhile, since 2010, the CHA has also organized a public event each April involving the cutting of silver grass that grows on Geonwonneung.
