Haenam shipwreck thought to be from Goryeo era

Haenam shipwreck thought to be from Goryeo eraBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 21:33
A shipwreck discovered in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, has been identified as dating from the Goryeo era (918–1392), according to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday.
The underwater excavation of the wreck, found around Songho Beach, was conducted by the National Research Institute of Maritime Cultural Heritage over a four-month period from June to September.
A total of 15 artifacts, including pottery, tiles, whetstones and an anchor stone were recovered.
Radiocarbon dating of the artifacts found in the ship suggests that the vessel was constructed between the early 11th and mid-12th century, corresponding to the Goryeo era.
The institute determined that the ship likely transported grain as various types of seeds, including rice seeds, which were discovered inside the pottery recovered at the site.
Researchers estimate that the vessel measured approximately 13.4 meters in length and 4.7 meters in width. Notably, the size of the low plate alone makes it the largest among the historic ships investigated in Korea to date.
The ship was named "Haenamseon," after the area of its discovery.
The institute, which specializes in the study of maritime cultural artifacts, plans further study of the circumstances of the shipwreck as well as preserving the site. With the latest discovery, the number of ancient ships uncovered in the country comes to 15.
