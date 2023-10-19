Haenam shipwreck thought to be from Goryeo era

An aerial view of a shipwreck found off Songho Beach in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, in May. (CHA)

A shipwreck discovered in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, has been identified as dating from the Goryeo era (918–1392), according to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday.

The underwater excavation of the wreck, found around Songho Beach, was conducted by the National Research Institute of Maritime Cultural Heritage over a four-month period from June to September.

A total of 15 artifacts, including pottery, tiles, whetstones and an anchor stone were recovered.

Radiocarbon dating of the artifacts found in the ship suggests that the vessel was constructed between the early 11th and mid-12th century, corresponding to the Goryeo era.