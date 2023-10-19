Will K-pop singers be likely contenders for Grammy nods?

K-pop boy group BTS poses for photos during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop acts' race to the Grammys continues this year, with a growing number of artists bidding to make inroads into the world's most prestigious music event. And this time, it's not just BTS.

Reports from the US music industry showed that the nominee selection process for the 66th Grammy Awards has commenced recently, with a sizable batch of K-pop singers and groups spotted among the hopefuls.

K-pop's biggest group and three-time Grammy nominee BTS is taking another shot -- this time, not as a group, but with the seven members each submitting individual entries.

Topping in number of submissions is Jimin, who entered in a total of six categories, including for song of the year and rookie of the year with "Like Crazy." He also entered "Face" for best pop vocal album, along with the original soundtrack song "Angel Pt. 1" for the film "Fast X" under best pop duo/group performance.

Jungkook submitted his Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Seven (feat. Latto)" in four categories: rookie of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

The septet's rappers, RM and Suga, each submitted in three categories. RM is vying for best pop vocal album with his solo LP "Indigo." He is also entering for best pop duo/group performance and best music video with his album's main song, "Wild Flower." Meanwhile, under his solo alias Agust D, Suga submitted for best rap album with "D-Day" and in for best rap performance and best music video with "Haegeum."

V presented his album "Layover" for consideration in the best pop vocal album category. He also submitted his song "Slow Dancing" for best pop solo performance and best music video, while Jin submitted his song "On the Street" for best pop solo performance and best music video.

J-Hope's "On the Street," which the BTS rapper-dancer composed and featured in a music video in collaboration with American rapper J. Cole, was entered for best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

BTS' brother group of label Big Hit Music, Tomorrow X Together, joins the race with "Back For More," featuring Brazilian singer Anitta, submitted in the best pop duo/group performance catgeory. It also submitted "Sugar Rush Ride" for best music video. Its recent Disney+ documentary is also submitted for the best music film category.

Several K-pop acts are competing for a best new artist nomination, including Stray Kids, aespa, Seventeen and Fifty Fifty.

On top, Stray Kids has submitted its Billboard 200-topping LP "5-Star" for album of the year and best pop vocal album. The album's focal track, "S-Class," was submitted in four categories, including rookie of the year and song of the year.

Vying against Stray Kids' "S-Class," which was submitted to four categories, is girl group Twice's disco anthem "Set Me Free." Twice's album "Ready to Be" appears on the list of entries for the album of the year and the pop vocal album.