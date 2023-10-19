Home

[Photo News] Samsung chief checks R&D complex

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 17:41

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (right) reviews construction work at the site of the company's new R&D complex in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. Before the inspection, Lee held a management meeting on chip strategy at Samsung Electronics Semiconductor Research Center and urged executives to create a turning point for innovation as global uncertainties continue. (Samsung Electronics)

