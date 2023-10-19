Teacher faces police probe after rallies disrupt classes

Most Popular
Teacher faces police probe after rallies disrupt classesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 11:45
A Seoul teacher is facing a police probe in connection with last month's massive rallies by elementary school teachers to mourn the suicide of a fellow teacher allegedly distressed by disgruntled parents, a lawmaker said Thursday.
The Seoul Jongno Police Station has recently notified the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education of its launch of an investigation into the teacher, whose identity is withheld, on charges of violating the public service law by instigating participation in the Sept. 4 rallies by teachers, according to Rep. An Min-suk of the main opposition Democratic Party.
About 120,000 teachers took part in the rallies nationwide after taking a day off despite the government's threat of disciplinary action, causing disruptions to school classes. Teachers are banned from taking collective action under the current law but the Ministry of Education eventually decided not to discipline the rally participants.
An said the latest police probe has begun after a civic activist filed a complaint against the teacher.
The lawmaker then urged the education authorities to ensure that the teacher under the police probe would not suffer any disadvantage.
