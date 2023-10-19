Cha Medical to hold global forum on next-generation medicines

Most Popular
Cha Medical to hold global forum on next-generation medicinesBy Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 09:36
Cha Medical and Bio Group said Wednesday that the group will hold the Global Forum on Future Medicine 2023 at Cha Bio Complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 27.
The forum will invite experts in stem cell research, regenerative medicine and cell and gene therapies, as well as officials from the government's regulatory agency.
“The forum will provide opportunities for us to share the latest trends and new findings in the stem cell and GCT research areas,” said Yoon Ho-sup, president of Cha Advanced Research Institute.
The forum will feature speeches from acclaimed experts, including Hiromitsu Nakauchi, a genetics professor at Stanford University School of Medicine; Hideyuki Okano, a physiology professor and the current dean of Keio University School of Medicine; and Kim Kwang-soo, a neuroscience professor at Harvard Medical School.
Professor Nakauchi will deliver his speech on stem cell research and its clinical applications during the forum’s first session.
In the afternoon sessions, Professor Okano will touch on regenerative therapy for spinal cord injuries, while Professor Kim will speak about stem cell therapy used for Parkinson’s disease.
The final session will consist of discussions about open innovation opportunities in the regenerative medicine sector, as well as the relevant regulatory challenges.
