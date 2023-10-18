S. Korean, Botswanan FMs hold talks on bilateral ties, cooperation

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) and Botswanan Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape pose for photo during the meeting held at Foreign Ministry building, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his Botswanan counterpart Wednesday on ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation, including areas of trade and investment, the foreign ministry said.

In his meeting with Lemogang Kwape, foreign minister of the southern African nation, in Seoul, Park noted Botswana is increasingly gaining attention among South Korean industries as a new market since the African Continental Free Trade Area came into effect.

Park called for efforts to expand trade and investment in this context, asking for Botswana's support for Korean companies seeking to enter its market.

Kwape, in response, expressed hope for the two countries to work together to materialize bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, Park also extended an invitation to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi to the South Korea-Africa summit that Seoul plans to host in 2024.

He also asked for Botswana's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern city of Busan. (Yonhap)