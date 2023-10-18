Coupang Play seeks turnaround with exclusive content

Poster image for "BTS: Yet to Come" (Coupang Play)

With plans to release BTS’ Busan concert film -- “BTS: Yet to Come” -- and a survival show titled “University War” (unofficial translation) in November, local video streaming service Coupang Play seeks to cement its position in Korea's streaming market.

While the streamer garnered viewers’ interest with the mystery thriller “Anna” (2022) -- starring K-pop star and actor Suzy -- and multiple seasons of comedy variety show “Saturday Night Live Korea,” Coupang Play has been trailing far behind more popular local streaming platforms like Wavve and Tving.

Coupang Play now hopes to turn the tide by showcasing new, exciting projects.

The upcoming film features K-pop giant BTS’ Busan concert, which took place at the Busan Asiad Stadium in October 2022, before some of the band members began their compulsory military service.

“BTS: Yet to Come” presents the BTS concert in front of a crowd of 50,000, where the band sang numerous hits including “Mic Drop,” “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “Butter” and more.

Viewers can also enjoy “Run BTS,” a song that was unveiled live for the first time at BTS’ 2022 Busan concert.

With close-ups and camera shots capturing the individual members from diverse angles, Coupang Play’s upcoming concert film delivers BTS’ energy, passion and thrilling concert atmosphere via the small screen.

Though “BTS: Yet to Come” is confirmed to premiere in November, the streamer has yet to announce the exact release date.

Meanwhile, Coupang Play is scheduled to present the new mind game survival show “University War” on Nov. 3.