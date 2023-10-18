Teen arrested for kidnap and rape

A middle school student who kidnapped and raped a woman in an elementary school playground has been handed over to the prosecution.

Nonsan Police Station in South Chungcheong Province announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old middle school student had been taken into custody and that they had asked prosecutors to charge him with robbery and rape, bodily injury resulting from robbery and larceny. Police also sought charges for traffic offenses and additional crimes related to the sexual assault.

The student is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s at an elementary school at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3. According to the police, the suspect approached the woman, who was drunk at the time, and offered to give her a ride to her home.

The woman reportedly stated that she got on his motorcycle because she mistook him for someone she knew.

The assailant headed to the elementary school and violently assaulted and raped the victim.

“I was dragged around the ground and beaten. He assaulted me while he was sexually assaulting me. I got hit every three seconds,” the victim was quoted as saying by local media.

The suspect also allegedly photographed the victim, and threatened to harm the victim's daughter if she reported him to the police.

The attack is said to have continued for about an hour, and the suspect fled the scene taking the victim's belongings with him.

The woman then left the school and sought help from a passing motorist.

The police tracked the location of the victim’s mobile phone and were able to arrest him later the same day.

The attacker was riding a stolen motorcycle without a license and was attempting to extort money. He had a criminal record for burglary and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crime, police said.