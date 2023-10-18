[Herald Interview] AI could cool Korea’s med school frenzy, says former Harvard dean

Stephen M. Kosslyn, a former Harvard University dean of social science, speaks during an AI education forum hosted by Taejae University in Yonsei University in Seoul on Monday. (Taejae University)

With South Korean schools set to shift to AI-driven digital textbooks in schools in 2025, Stephen M. Kosslyn, a former Harvard University dean of social science, believes the switch can cool off the country’s private education market, and competition for medical school places.

He says it is an opportunity to resolve the overconcentration of talent in a narrow set of fields and colleges. AI learning models can help students find their purpose, he says gradually reducing reliance on the private sector.

According to Kosslyn, it is time to shrug off the belief that education should be done through traditional learning methods. Intelligent classrooms can enable students to learn knowledge at their own pace, circumventing the need to compete for places at prestigious colleges or to become doctors.

“I don’t know if parents are going to need to send their children to private education (anymore). (In classes using AI learning tools), students no longer compete with anybody, so there’s no cutthroat (competition),” Kosslyn told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

Whenever there is a limited resource that a lot of people want, there will be competition. But once some students explore other paths, the competition for med school and top universities will decrease, according to Kosslyn, because other students will also change.

Kosslyn highlighted Taejae University -- a new type of online university modeled on the US’ Minerva University -- as potentially leading the trend.

Taejae students have a year of general education before declaring a major. Students must spend each semester in a different country and classes are in English, and emphasize interactive thinking and participation.

“If the (Taejae) model works out well, it will be worth paying attention to, because it will demonstrate that new results produce better results,” he said.