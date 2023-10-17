[Photo News] Diplomats frying chicken

Jose Augusto Saraiva Pinto (center), deputy chief of mission from the Czech Republic, prepares a BBQ Golden Olive chicken at the Global Chicken Camp hosted by Korean chicken giant Genesis BBQ in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Genesis BBQ said Tuesday the company's Chairman Yoon Hong-geun invited officials from embassies of Belarus, Czech Republic, Iraq and Bangladesh to present BBQ's global strategies and offer a tour of its educational center, known as Chicken University. The event follows BBQ's efforts to popularize Korean fried chicken, and to search for potential new markets, according to BBQ. (Genesis BBQ)