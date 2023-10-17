[Photo News] Diplomats frying chicken

Most Popular
-
1
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
2
US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
3
Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula
-
4
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
5
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
-
6
Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort
-
7
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
8
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
9
Ruling party chief clings on after election loss
-
10
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
[Photo News] Diplomats frying chickenBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 14:12
Jose Augusto Saraiva Pinto (center), deputy chief of mission from the Czech Republic, prepares a BBQ Golden Olive chicken at the Global Chicken Camp hosted by Korean chicken giant Genesis BBQ in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Genesis BBQ said Tuesday the company's Chairman Yoon Hong-geun invited officials from embassies of Belarus, Czech Republic, Iraq and Bangladesh to present BBQ's global strategies and offer a tour of its educational center, known as Chicken University. The event follows BBQ's efforts to popularize Korean fried chicken, and to search for potential new markets, according to BBQ. (Genesis BBQ)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
S. Korea set to open largest-ever defense exhibition to boost arms exports