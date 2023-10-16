S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21

The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition, commonly referred to as Seoul ADEX, is set to commence on Tuesday in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap) The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition, commonly referred to as Seoul ADEX, is set to commence on Tuesday in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

SEONGNAM, Gyeonggi Province — South Korea's premier aerospace and defense exhibition, aimed at showcasing the country's indigenously developed weaponry and military prowess, including the first public flight of the homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, is set to commence on Tuesday in its largest-scale edition yet. The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition this year will showcase the US Air Force's nuclear-capable strategic bomber B-52H and the world's most formidable F-22 Raptor fighter jet in an eye-catching demonstration. In its 14th edition, the Seoul ADEX held at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, will have around 550 companies representing 34 different countries, including Israel, participating. The biannual, six-day event had roughly 440 companies from 28 countries two years ago.

An under-development KF-21 fighter jet of South Korea flies as it was unveiled for the first time during a media demonstration over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Monday, ahead of the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition that opens the next day. (Yonhap) An under-development KF-21 fighter jet of South Korea flies as it was unveiled for the first time during a media demonstration over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Monday, ahead of the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition that opens the next day. (Yonhap)

A major event highlight is the premiere of the full-scale KF-21 Boramae supersonic fighter jet that will fly over the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area for public viewing. The jet, under development, was previously featured only as a model at the event four years ago. "Allow me to introduce the debut products. Leading the way is, undoubtedly, the KF-21, with the presence of the Redback alongside it. Furthermore, although they are not yet physical prototypes, you can explore intricate models in the field of Advanced Air Mobility, that is AAM, within the exhibition booths," Lee Jong-ho, the head of the Seoul ADEX organizing office, said during a press briefing on Monday. The "Redback" is a newly developed South Korean Infantry Fighting Vehicle manufactured by Hanwha Defense. "Moreover, private ventures are actively engaged in the development of compact-scale space launch vehicles, and we have placed the actual models of these in the outdoor exhibition area," Lee said. The event "will strive to establish the conditions for South Korea to make a significant leap into the ranks of the top four global defense exporters," according to organizers.

US Air Force's F-22 Raptor, known as the world's most formidable airpower, is on display outdoors on Monday, a day before the six-day 2023 Seoul ADEX kicks off. (Yonhap) US Air Force's F-22 Raptor, known as the world's most formidable airpower, is on display outdoors on Monday, a day before the six-day 2023 Seoul ADEX kicks off. (Yonhap)

Marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US Alliance, the US Forces Korea said on Monday it was to participate in Seoul ADEX 23. "As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance, we have a larger participation from the US military for this 2023 SEOUL ADEX," US Air Force Col. Charles Cameron told the press briefing. "Our commitment to the ROK-US alliance remains ironclad as it has lasted for seventy years." The B-52H Stratofortress will likely seize the spotlight at ADEX with two remarkable flyovers, a prominent component of the US military's extensive aircraft collection. This US strategic bomber is scheduled to execute a demonstration flight at the opening ceremony on Tuesday. The B-52H is a pivotal strategic asset for the United States, serving as a long-range, heavy bomber with the capability to execute a wide range of missions and to carry either nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance. The US Air Force's F-22 Raptor, known as the world's most formidable airpower, is also set to perform awe-inspiring aerobatic maneuvers relatively at low altitudes, offering the public an up-close and captivating experience during Seoul ADEX. The South Korean Air Force's KC-330 Cygnus tanker aircraft will also make a demonstration flight flanked by the US Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. The US military will also display its critical aviation assets, such as the F-22 Raptor and EA-18G Growler, which are typically based overseas. For the first time, the USFK is set to display ground equipment utilized in South Korea at Seoul ADEX, including the US Army's M1135 Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle, the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System, and the Avenger AN/TWQ-1 surface-to-air defense missile system.

The South Korean aerobatic flight team Black Eagles flies during a media demonstration over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Monday, ahead of the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition that opens the next day. (Yonhap) The South Korean aerobatic flight team Black Eagles flies during a media demonstration over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Monday, ahead of the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition that opens the next day. (Yonhap)