Wage talks between Kia, labor union fail again

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 21:10

(Kia Corporation) (Kia Corporation)

The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Sunday it has failed to settle wage talks with the company again, raising the possibility of it staging a partial strike starting later this week.

Unless the two sides resume negotiations and reach an agreement by Tuesday, the union is expected to go on an eight-hour strike from Tuesday to Thursday and a 12-hour walkout on Oct. 20 as planned.

The move by Kia's union came as unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year. (Yonhap)

