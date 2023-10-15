Wage talks between Kia, labor union fail again

Most Popular
Wage talks between Kia, labor union fail againBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 21:10
The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Sunday it has failed to settle wage talks with the company again, raising the possibility of it staging a partial strike starting later this week.
Unless the two sides resume negotiations and reach an agreement by Tuesday, the union is expected to go on an eight-hour strike from Tuesday to Thursday and a 12-hour walkout on Oct. 20 as planned.
The move by Kia's union came as unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year. (Yonhap)
