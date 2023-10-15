SK chief discusses ICT partnerships with Estonia, Carribean Community

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) welcomes Estonian President Alar Karis on his two-day visit to South Korea, at the SK building in Seorin-dong, Jongno-gu in Seoul, on Friday. (SK Group)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won discussed economic cooperation with high-ranking government officials from Estonia and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during their official visits to South Korea earlier last week, according to the Korean conglomerate on Sunday.

On Friday, Chey hosted a luncheon meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, and other high-ranking officials at the SK building in Seorin-dong, Jongno-gu in Seoul, where they agreed upon various collaboration opportunities between the two countries in areas including information communications technology and green energy.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between SK Square, the group's investment arm, and Enterprise Estonia, a state-run trade promotion agency.

Under the agreement, SK will invest into the SmartCap Venture Capital Fund, managed by Estonia's state-owned fund management company SmartCap, to discover Estonian companies that pursue innovative projects in the fields of ICT, environment and green energy.

Earlier on Thursday, Chey held dinner meetings with government officials from members of CARICOM, an intergovernmental organization consisting of Caribbean nations including Jamaica, Grenada and Belize, as part of the “Korea-CARICOM High-Level Forum.”

They explored collaboration opportunities across various fields spanning agriculture, tourism and ICT, among others.

Following the series of meetings with delegations from Estonia and the Caribbean nations, Chey left for Paris to attend a global CEO seminar which kicks off Monday.

Together with SK’s top executives, Chey will work on formulating global strategies for key businesses, through the four-day seminar in France, the firm said.