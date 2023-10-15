Try on traditional Korean costume during Hanbok Culture Week

Most Popular
Try on traditional Korean costume during Hanbok Culture WeekBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 15:03
A display of hanbok from the late 19th century to early 20th century will be shown at the National Folk Museum of Korea, located at the main palace Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul, during the annual Hanbok Culture Week that kicks off Monday. The period from 1876 to 1910 marked the introduction of Western culture to Korea.
The museum will also offer a variety of interactive events, from hanbok wearing, hanbok quizzes and a traditional tea ceremony, or dado, to traditional shoe crafting.
At Cheongjin Park, Naminsa Madang Stage and Jongmyo Square Park, visitors can enjoy drawing hanbok postcards and crafting traditional mask key rings during Hanbok Culture Week. A series of dance and musical performances are scheduled to take place every day.
An array of traditional hanbok will also be on display at Nokjiwon, a garden at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
The Seoul Museum of Craft Art, located in Anguk-dong, Seoul, will run the Hanbok Market, offering Korea's traditional costume at special prices. On Friday evening, a special fashion show will take place at the museum's outdoor stage, with gugak singer Song So-hee also to grace the stage.
This year's Hanbok Culture Week, organized by the Culture Ministry and Korea Craft and Design Foundation, runs through Saturday. A total of 173 locations, including hanbok studios, museums, cafes and retailers participating in the event, will offer discounts to customers wearing hanbok. Visit the event organizer's official website for more information.
