Try on traditional Korean costume during Hanbok Culture Week

2023 Hanbok Culture Week is set to take place Monday through Saturday, organized by the Korea Craft & Design Foundation. (KCDF)

A display of hanbok from the late 19th century to early 20th century will be shown at the National Folk Museum of Korea, located at the main palace Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, Seoul, during the annual Hanbok Culture Week that kicks off Monday. The period from 1876 to 1910 marked the introduction of Western culture to Korea.

Traditional hanbok from 1876 to 1910 are on display at the National Folk Museum of Korea. (KCDF)

The museum will also offer a variety of interactive events, from hanbok wearing, hanbok quizzes and a traditional tea ceremony, or dado, to traditional shoe crafting.

At Cheongjin Park, Naminsa Madang Stage and Jongmyo Square Park, visitors can enjoy drawing hanbok postcards and crafting traditional mask key rings during Hanbok Culture Week. A series of dance and musical performances are scheduled to take place every day.

An array of traditional hanbok will also be on display at Nokjiwon, a garden at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.