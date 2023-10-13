[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. JR Consulting ------- the deadline for online applications by two days due to problems with the submission form on its Web site.

(A) extended

(B) projected

(C) generated

(D) operated

해석

웹사이트상의 접수 양식과 관련된 문제들로 인해, JR 컨설팅사는 온라인 지원 마감 기한을 이틀 연장했다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘JR 컨설팅사는 온라인 지원 마감 기한을 이틀 연장했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘연장하다, 늘리다’라는 뜻의 동사 extend의 과거형 (A) extended가 정답이다. 참고로 (B)의 project는 ‘계획하다, 추정하다’, (C)의 generate는 ‘일으키다, 초래하다’, (D)의 operate는 ‘운용하다, 작용하다’라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

deadline 마감 기한 application 지원

2. Applicants for the position of managing assistant must ------- meet the requirements before being considered for the job.

(A) fully

(B) routinely

(C) considerably

(D) narrowly

해석

관리 보조원 직책의 지원자들은 채용이 고려되기 이전에 반드시 필요조건들을 완전히 충족시켜야 한다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘관리 보조원 직책의 지원자들은 반드시 필요조건을 완전히 충족시켜야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘완전히, 충분히’라는 뜻의 부사 (A) fully가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) routinely는 ‘일상적으로’, (C) considerably는 ‘상당히’, (D) narrowly는 ‘가까스로, 간신히’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

applicant 지원자 position 직책, 일자리 assistant 보조원, 조수

meet (필요요구 등을) 충족시키다

3. If you are not satisfied with the product, it must be returned within 72 hours of ------- of the package along with an explanation.

(A) receive

(B) receipt

(C) receiving

(D) received

해석

만일 제품에 만족하지 않으셨다면, 제품은 반드시 소포 수령 72시간 이내에 사유와 함께 반품되어야 합니다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

전치사(of)의 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 명사인 (B)와 동명사 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘제품은 반드시 소포 수령 72시간 이내에 반품되어야 합니다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (B) receipt(수령, 인수)가 정답이다. (C)를 사용할 경우 ‘제품은 반드시 수령하는 것의 72시간 이내에 반품되어야 합니다’라는 어색한 문맥이 된다. 동사 (A)와 (D)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

be satisfied with ~에 만족하다 return 반품하다, 반환하다 package 소포, 상자

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (A) / (B)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업스펙 한 번에 완성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표달성! 수강료+응시료 0원 ▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급! ▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi