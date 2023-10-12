S. Korea to send US$1 mln in aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
2
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
3
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics
-
4
Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
-
5
192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
-
6
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] Friendly advice from foreign experts who love Korea
-
8
The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival
-
9
[HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe
-
10
Suicide caused more deaths than COVID-19 during pandemic
S. Korea to send US$1 mln in aid to quake-hit AfghanistanBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 19:30
South Korea will send US$1 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake in a northwestern province last week killed more than 2,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The emergency aid will be delivered via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the ministry said.
As of Monday, 2,445 people had died and 9,240 had been injured, as the 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Herat on Saturday, according to data from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
"Our government hopes this aid will help swiftly stabilize the lives of Afghan people suffering from the earthquake and the restoration of affected areas," the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
-
[Herald Interview] Estonian leader highlights shared values, historical struggles as basis for stronger ties
-
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers