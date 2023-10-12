Golf icon Pak Se-ri announces namesake LPGA Tour event

Pak Se-ri plays her second shot on 2023 Maum Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament at Stonegate Country Club in Gijang, Busan, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Five-time major winner and LPGA Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri is launching an LPGA Tour event named after her, set to take place in March 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

The announcement of the Se Ri Pak LPGA Tour came during a press conference following the 2023 Maum Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament at Stonegate Country Club in Gijang, Busan. The two-day event, hosted by Pak’s Hope Foundation, featured prominent sports figures like fellow LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, five-time LPGA tour winner Michelle Wie West, and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Park Tae-hwan.

The winning prize of 100 million won ($74,700) was donated to a fund dedicated to the development of sports, culture, and arts.

Maum Capital Group, a Sillion Valley-based private investment firm focusing on health care and AI led by Brian Koo, will be the title sponsor for the upcoming tour. The sponsorship follows the firm's support for last year’s Se Ri Pak LPGA Tour, marking an ongoing relationship between the company and Pak.

Further details regarding the Se Ri Pak LPGA Tour next year are expected to be released in the coming months.

Earlier this month, Pak’s Hope Foundation collaborated with fellow golfer Annika Sorenstam’s Annika Foundation to co-host a junior golf competition titled the "Se Ri Pak & Annika Invitational Asia." The announcement of the Se Ri Pak LPGA Tour marks the second time Pak has been involved in competition sponsorship, and is the first time an LPGA tournament is being named after a Korean golfer.

During the press conference, Pak shared her aspirations for the future of Korean golf. “I’ve been thinking about ways to give back to Korean golf,” said Pak. “My hope is to create a more favorable environment where golfers can thrive and excel.”