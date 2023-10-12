Lee Hyori returns with 1st new song in 6 years

Lee Hyori returns to the music world on Thursday with the digital single "Hoodie e Banbaji."

The single is the veteran singer's first record in six years, since the release of her sixth album "Black" in 2017. "Hoodie e Banbaji" means "hoodie on shorts" in Korean, referring to the singer's casual daily style.

According to her agency Antenna, the new song is an easy-listening tune that rolls out Lee's own story about walking her own path her own way. She teamed up with hip-hop musician Hangzoo in writing the lyrics as well as for the composition and production.

Female dance crew Maple Lip created the choreography and male hip-hop team Bank Two Brothers features in the music video.

Lee debuted in 1998 in girl group Fin.K.L and came out as a solo musician in 2003 with her first LP "Stylish." She has released under her name numerous hits, including "10 Minutes," U-Go-Girl," "Get Ya," "Hey Mr. Big" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

She left the bustle of the entertainment scene in 2013 after tying the knot with songwriter and guitarist Lee Sang-soon and moved to Jeju Island. She returned to the limelight in 2017 with sensational JTBC variety show “Lee Hyori’s BnB," and made her comeback as a singer with the album "Black" that year.

Lee's new digital single, "Hoodie e Banbaji," comes out 6 p.m. on Thursday.