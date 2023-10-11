Yoon, U.S. senators condemn Hamas attack on Israel

Most Popular
Yoon, U.S. senators condemn Hamas attack on IsraelBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 19:34
President Yoon Suk Yeol and a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation met in Seoul on Wednesday and condemned the "indiscriminate attack" on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the presidential office said.
Yoon met with the six-member delegation, including Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, during their swing through South Korea, China and Japan.
"The president and the Senate delegation condemned Hamas' indiscriminate attack on Israel, and agreed that South Korea and the United States will play a constructive role to ensure regional tensions ease and stability is achieved through a swift end to the current situation," the presidential office said in a press release. (Yonhap)
