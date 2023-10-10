Most Popular
The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer FestivalBy Cho Min-jeong
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 16:01
The 2023 Seoul Fantastic Beer Festival, which launched Friday, runs until Oct. 15 at Seoul Noryangjin Soccer and Baseball Stadium.
The festival, the largest and longest-running beer festival here, showcases all kinds of beer, and offers a variety of food and music performances. Admission is free for all visitors. However, those who want to sit at designated tables to watch the performances will be required to purchase tickets in advance.
People can line up from 1 p.m. on weekdays and weekends, two hours before the event starts.
The venue is divided into the World Beer Zone and the Picnic Zone.
For access to the World Beer Zone, tickets are mandatory. This area hosts various artist performances, with a lineup featuring veteran dance music trio Koyote, hip-hop group Dynamic Duo and singer Baek Ji-young, with tables set up for beer and food.
The Picnic Zone will feature a separate stage for DJ performances. Visitors can sit on the ground using mats that are available for purchase at the event. Entry to the Picnic Zone is free.
Group tickets for corporations and clubs are also available.
Hosted by the Seoul Beer Festival Organizing Committee, the annual festival aims to showcase beer brands representing South Korea, as well as craft beers from around the world.
Alongside performances from K-pop artists and other performers, the committee said it hopes to unite Seoul's small businesses to create a memorable experience for visitors.
blacknib@heraldcorp.com
