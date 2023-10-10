[Our Museums] Explore cinematic treasures at Korean Film Museum

Over 70 films reflecting pivotal moments in Korean cinema history are presented on a large screen at the Korean Film Museum in Sangam-dong, Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald) Over 70 films reflecting pivotal moments in Korean cinema history are presented on a large screen at the Korean Film Museum in Sangam-dong, Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

South Korea's film industry has garnered international acclaim for its unique storytelling, often achieved with only a fraction of a typical Hollywood film's budget. The Korean Film Museum in Sangam-dong, northern Seoul, offers a sweeping overview of Korea's cinematic history and a comprehensive exploration of Korean filmmaking. While the permanent exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of Korean film history and a concise background of the early days of cinema, the special exhibitions -- that change at least twice a year -- revolve around the latest Korean films. The current special exhibition, titled "Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds," delves into the role and function of production design in filmmaking.

Scenes from "Kill Boksoon" (2023) (front) and "Decision to Leave" (2022) are on display at the special exhibition at the Korean Film Museum in Sangam-dong, Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Storyboards for scenes 15 and 17 of "Kingmaker" (2022) (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Production design is the art of translating a film's story into a visual language by interpreting visual elements from the original scenario and overseeing the overall visual aesthetic of the film. Until the early 1990s, visual components, including sets and props, were handled by the directing departments. "The Blue in Your" (1992) was the first film to employ a system of art direction, which became standard practice by the late 1990s. The exhibition focuses on recent works by three well-known production designers of today: Ryu Sung-hee, Cho Hwa-sung and Han Ah-reum. Ryu's notable design works include "Decision to Leave" (2022) and "The Handmaiden" (2016), while Cho worked on "Hansan: Rising Dragon" (2022) and "Noryang: Sea of Death," part of the Yi Sun-sin trilogy, with the final film soon to hit theaters on December. Han's designs can be seen in "Kingmaker" (2022) and "Kill Boksoon" (2023). By utilizing tablet devices that show plans of film sets and storyboard sketches, as well as detailed models of the film sets on display, visitors can grasp how a film, starting from mere words, becomes moving images -- whether it be a drama or an action-packed war movie. As each work is visually stunning in its own right, visitors can experience an additional dimension of cinematic aesthetics. The special exhibition runs through Nov. 17.

A clip of Ryu Sung-hee's interview on "The Handmaiden" (2016) and the storyboard for Hideko's room (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Meanwhile, the permanent exhibition starts with how film was first introduced during the Joseon era by an American traveler and scholar named Elias Burton Holmes (1870–1958), who recorded scenes of Korea for several years starting in 1899. Then, Korean film history spanning over a century, dating back to the first Korean film in 1919, is shown in a chronological order. In addition to film clips, film cameras, scripts, storyboards, production diaries, film canisters, trophies, as well as costumes and props used on the sets of some of the most beloved Korean films are on display.

A theater section dedicated to watching silent films (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

A dedicated area for visitors to listen to acclaimed film soundtracks (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Another permanent exhibition titled "Invitation to Early Movies" depicts the early stages of development of the cinematic medium in the late 19th century. Key figures including the Lumiere brothers and Thomas Edison, as well as Alice Guy Blache, considered the trailblazing first female filmmaker, and Georges Melies, the early pioneer of filmmaking techniques and narratives, are introduced with relevant photos and archival footage, shedding light on the evolution of movies and their engagement with the public.

Director Kim Ki-young (1919-1998)'s personal belongings and notebooks (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Donated trophies that were given to Korean films at various international film festivals (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)