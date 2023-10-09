[Herald Review] Ive gives a sneak peek of new album, kicks off first world tour with Seoul gigs

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)

The first concerts of Ive's "Show What I Have" world tour in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday were more than just the group's first-ever live music gigs since its debut in December 2021. The shows represented a dream-come-true moment and the realization of the band's biggest goal, which the members set for themselves less than two years ago when they set foot in the music scene. "It's been a dream to hold a concert. I said during our debut showcase that we wanted to hold a world tour and I'm overjoyed to have achieved that dream in just two years," member Jang Won-young said during a press conference held in Seoul on Sunday. "I also feel grateful that we could meet fans around the world through it," she added. Standing before a stadium full of fans on the first night of the concert tour Saturday, Ga-eul said she almost burst into tears, mesmerized by the beautiful achievement the team had accomplished together. "It was during our fan song, 'Shine with Me.' I was looking around at our fans, Dive, in the audience and I felt overwhelmed. I felt that the six of us shared the same emotion then. I almost cried," Ga-eul said during Sunday's press event. Indeed, the two-and-half-hour run on both nights were an amalgamation of the band's stellar career and an array of unprecedented new wonders unveiled during the show. Kicking off the night to the roar of Ive's fans was the song "I Am," which fronted the band's iconic first full-length album, "I've Ive." This was followed by a rock re-do of "Royal" and a sizzling rendition of "Blue Blood," which further upped the energy.

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)

"Those of you watching from online, are you guys all enjoying yourself?" Lee-seo shouted out to fans watching through the live-stream service at Sunday's concert, as the girls gathered on stage to speak to the audience. "We want to show everything we have as Ive," Lee-seo continued, explaining the meaning behind the world tour's name, "Show What I Have." During the band's press showcase held that day, An Yu-jin had also expounded on the name, saying, "We received so much love with our debut, for which we were so grateful. But some people also questioned whether we could continue to bring something new to the table. The (tour's) name is our answer to that question." Ive's first concert was all about being "new," the girls said -- new songs, new performances and new appeal. Among the new elements the group unveiled at the concert was its upcoming album, "I've Mine," which is set to come out Friday. From the new EP, the girls performed "Either Way" and "Off the Record," two of the album's three title songs, as well as "OTT," a side-track in which Jang Won-young contributed as a lyricist. With "Either Way," An Yu-jin shed tears. A tender synth pop number accompanied by lyrics written by famed singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-A, the song's lyrics appeared to deeply resonate with her. "Many fans worried after seeing me cry in the song's music video but I wanted to say that they weren't tears of sorrow. I actually cried the instant I heard the song, not because I was sad, but because I empathize with it," An Yu-jin said about "Either Way," her voice trembling. Tears welling in her eyes, she continued, saying, "Ironically, I felt happy after crying. I felt blessed that I'm becoming an artist who could appreciate our members' voices and the song's message. I promised myself that I would become an artist who could share such positive energy with those who listen to our music." Ive's concert was about more than the glitz and glamor of the girls' stunning visuals and explosive performances. Ive is a group that has followed a coherent message about self-discovery and self-empowerment through its music since its debut, and the two concerts over the weekend gave life to the group's journey, giving the audience an inspiring and unforgettable experience. Staying true to the group's objective to "show what I(ve) have," Sunday's gig previewed a number of side-tracks that have not yet been performed on stage, including "Heroine," "Cherish," "Lips," Mine," "Hypnosis," "My Satisfaction" and "Not Your Girl." Solo and unit performances only added to the energy of the concerts. Ga-eul and Rei teamed up for "Rush Hour" by Crush, while each performing solo. Ga-eul performed Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" and Rei performed Lee Hi's "H.S.K.T." The stage turned into a scene from a movie when Jang Won-young and Liz together sang Richard Sanderson's "Reality," while An Yu-jin and Lee-seo set the venue ablaze with Little Mix's "Woman Like Me."

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)

The night swelled with ear-splitting cheers as the group performed mega-hits "Eleven," "Love Dive" and "Kitsch," with "After Like," the final track before the encore segment, marking a spirited crescendo. Returning to the stage after a short break, the girls kicked off the final part of the show with "OTT" and "I Want," before sitting down to chat with fans as the night drew to a close. It was a heartwarming moment as the members took turns to open up and speak honestly with the audience, with some speaking of love for their fans while others addressed their vulnerabilities. Rei, the group's Japanese member, took out a letter she said she wrote after Saturday's concert. She spoke about the period when she temporarily stopped group activities following the release of Ive's first LP in April due to health concerns. "When I took time off to take care of myself, the members rooted for me and waited for me. If it weren't for them, I could have had some bad thoughts, but they held onto my hands and embraced me," Rei said tearfully. "It's all thanks to the members and Dive that I could enjoy the stage again like this. Thank you for giving me love and strength." An Yu-jin also started to cry at that moment, speaking about her thoughts on hearing "Either Way" for the first time. Lee-seo chimed in, saying, "I'll never forget tonight. Every one of you looked like hearts to my eyes tonight. When I felt out of breath, I could push myself to work harder because of you guys. You guys make me better."

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment) K-pop girl group Ive holds its first concert, "Show What I Have," at Seoul's Jamsil Arena on Saturday. (Starship Entertainment)