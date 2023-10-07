S. Korean women dominate recurve archery at Asian Games

An san (left), Choi Mi-sun (center) and Lim Si-hyeon of the South Korean women's archery team participate in the medal ceremony of the team recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korean women's archery team continued its dominance in the recurve archery of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, winning gold medal in the team event on Friday while two South Koreans cometed in the finals of the individual event on Saturday.

Lim Si-hyeon beat her compatriot An San 6-0 in the finals held in Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, winning her third gold medal in the Asian Game. The two archers and their teammate Choi Mi-sun had won the gold medal in the women's recurve team event over China a day earlier.