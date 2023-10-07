Home

지나쌤

S. Korean women dominate recurve archery at Asian Games

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Oct. 7, 2023 - 16:44

    • Link copied

An san (left), Choi Mi-sun (center) and Lim Si-hyeon of the South Korean women's archery team participate in the medal ceremony of the team recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap) An san (left), Choi Mi-sun (center) and Lim Si-hyeon of the South Korean women's archery team participate in the medal ceremony of the team recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korean women's archery team continued its dominance in the recurve archery of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, winning gold medal in the team event on Friday while two South Koreans cometed in the finals of the individual event on Saturday.

Lim Si-hyeon beat her compatriot An San 6-0 in the finals held in Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, winning her third gold medal in the Asian Game. The two archers and their teammate Choi Mi-sun had won the gold medal in the women's recurve team event over China a day earlier.

Lim Si-hyeon (right) and An San participate in the medal ceremony of the individual recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap) Lim Si-hyeon (right) and An San participate in the medal ceremony of the individual recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korea also won gold medals in the men's team event and mixed team event of the recurve archery, winning four golds in the archery discipline. But the men's team failed to win any medal in the individual event, for the first time in 21 years.

While still dominant in the recurved archery, South Korean archery team relinquished its top place in Hangzhou to India, which completed the sweep in compound archery by winning all five gold medals in the discipline.

An san (left), Choi Mi-sun (center) and Lim Si-hyeon of the South Korean women's archery team participate in the medal ceremony of the team recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap) An san (left), Choi Mi-sun (center) and Lim Si-hyeon of the South Korean women's archery team participate in the medal ceremony of the team recurve archery event of the 19th Asian Games in Hanzhou, China, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

