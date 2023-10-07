Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation

President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointments of new Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and new Culture Minister Yoo In-chon on Saturday, the presidential office said.

Shin, a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party and a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was nominated by Yoon last month. He replaced Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup who offered to resign amid the main opposition Democratic Party's push to impeach him over his handling of a military investigation into a young Marine's death.

Yoo, special presidential adviser for culture and sports, will replace Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-kyoon.

Yoo had served as the first culture minister for former President Lee Myung-bak from 2008 to 2011.

The two were not confirmed by the National Assembly, but the presidential office said Yoon approved their appointments as the new ministers need time to prepare for the annual parliamentary audit set to kick off Tuesday. (Yonhap)