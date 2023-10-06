Ju-jitsu champion soars to gold after starting career by chance

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea holds up his gold medal after the victory ceremony for the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- Koo Bon-cheol brought South Korea its first gold medal in the martial art of ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday, the high point of a career launched by an innocent mistake.

Now 26, Koo signed up for a membership at a local gym when he was 20, hoping to learn mixed martial arts (MMA) as a hobby -- except that the place wasn't teaching MMA.

"After a while, I realized the gym was specifically built for ju-jitsu," Koo said after capturing gold in the men's -77kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China. "Now that I think about it, it was a pretty good stroke of luck for me."

Though Koo started out late, he made rapid progress in his new sport. Being trained in taekwondo also helped Koo.

"Because I didn't have as much experience as others, I figured I had to try two, three times harder than everyone else," Koo said. "I trained for more than eight hours a day."

As Koo started dominating domestic events and beating athletes from ju-jitsu powerhouse Brazil internationally, he emerged as a strong medal contender at the Asian Games. But Koo said he didn't really believe the hype.