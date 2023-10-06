Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll

    US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
  2. 2

    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth

    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
  3. 3

    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones

    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones
  4. 4

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
  5. 5

    LG Energy Solution secures massive battery supply deal for Toyota EVs

    LG Energy Solution secures massive battery supply deal for Toyota EVs
  6. 6

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
  7. 7

    [Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo

    [Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo
  8. 8

    Only one-third of overseas medical school graduates become doctors

    Only one-third of overseas medical school graduates become doctors
  9. 9

    [단독] “국정원, 선관위 시스템 보안 문제 지적”

    [단독] “국정원, 선관위 시스템 보안 문제 지적”
  10. 10

    US public support for defending South Korea wanes, survey finds

    US public support for defending South Korea wanes, survey finds
피터빈트

Ju-jitsu champion soars to gold after starting career by chance

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 20:44

    • Link copied

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea holds up his gold medal after the victory ceremony for the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap) Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea holds up his gold medal after the victory ceremony for the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- Koo Bon-cheol brought South Korea its first gold medal in the martial art of ju-jitsu at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday, the high point of a career launched by an innocent mistake.

Now 26, Koo signed up for a membership at a local gym when he was 20, hoping to learn mixed martial arts (MMA) as a hobby -- except that the place wasn't teaching MMA.

"After a while, I realized the gym was specifically built for ju-jitsu," Koo said after capturing gold in the men's -77kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China. "Now that I think about it, it was a pretty good stroke of luck for me."

Though Koo started out late, he made rapid progress in his new sport. Being trained in taekwondo also helped Koo.

"Because I didn't have as much experience as others, I figured I had to try two, three times harder than everyone else," Koo said. "I trained for more than eight hours a day."

As Koo started dominating domestic events and beating athletes from ju-jitsu powerhouse Brazil internationally, he emerged as a strong medal contender at the Asian Games. But Koo said he didn't really believe the hype.

Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu against Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap) Koo Bon-cheol of South Korea (top) competes in the final of the men's -77-kilogram event in ju-jitsu against Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I asked myself, 'Will I really be able to win a medal here?'" Koo said. "I even felt afraid. I had to lean on people around me to regain some confidence before the final, and that led to such a great result."

After beating Ali Seena Ebrahim Abdulla Munfaredi of Bahrain by 4-1 in advantage scores, Koo said he wanted to thank one particular person -- his younger brother, Koo Bon-hwan.

"Since I got into ju-jitsu, he's been my sparring partner," the older Koo said. "I know I was really hard on him at times. I just want to say sorry, and I want to share this medal with him."

Koo also said his fiancee was on hand to root for him.

"We plan to get married next year, and this was a great wedding gift," Koo said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines