Gwanghwamun's Joseon-era stage to be unveiled Oct. 15

Gwanghwamun's Joseon-era stage to be unveiled Oct. 15By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 14:36
A grand stage, called woldae, in front of Gwanghwamun will be unveiled on Oct. 15 after a six-month-long restoration project, the Cultural Heritage Administration told The Korea Herald on Friday.
The government agency announced its restoration plan for the stage in April and closed the area in front of Gwanghwamun on Sept. 4.
Gwanghwamun's woldae was destroyed during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial period and tram tracks were installed in its place. The tram service ran from 1917 to 1966.
Woldae is an elevated stage which was used for royal rituals and ceremonies during the Joseon era (1392-1910).
Joseon kings passed through the woldae when leaving the palace, giving woldae a symbolic function -- a place that served as a meeting point between the king and his subjects.
There are similar woldae at other royal palaces, including Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon and Changdeokgung's Donhwamun Gate, but Gwanghwamun's woldae is the only woldae with stone railings and stylobate platforms.
The Cultural Heritage Administration said it is planning a reopening ceremony for Gwanghwamun's woldae on Oct. 15.
