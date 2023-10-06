Gwanghwamun's Joseon-era stage to be unveiled Oct. 15

This photo shows the area in front of Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A grand stage, called woldae, in front of Gwanghwamun will be unveiled on Oct. 15 after a six-month-long restoration project, the Cultural Heritage Administration told The Korea Herald on Friday.

The government agency announced its restoration plan for the stage in April and closed the area in front of Gwanghwamun on Sept. 4.

Gwanghwamun's woldae was destroyed during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial period and tram tracks were installed in its place. The tram service ran from 1917 to 1966.