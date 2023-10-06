K-Royal Culture Festival's fall edition returns with performances, lectures

A large-scale musical performance on the story of King Sejong takes place at Gyeongbokgung's Geunjeongjeon during the K-Royal Culture Festival's spring edition. (CHA)

The fall edition of the K-Royal Culture Festival is set to take place from Oct. 13 to 18.

Under the theme, "Meet the Palaces Today," the fall edition of the biannual festival will take place at four royal palaces in Seoul -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung -- offering diverse programs and cultural experiences.

At Gyeongbokgung Palace's Heungbokjeon Hall, creative pansori performances will be staged on Oct. 13 and 14. The performance, showcasing the restoration of the palace, will feature pansori group IPKOASON. Showtimes are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days, with each performance lasting 60 minutes.

At Jibokjae Hall in Gyeongbokgung, "Royal Palaces Loved by Artists," a large musical drama, is scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18.

On Oct. 17, fusion band Second Moon, vocalist Ha Yoon-ju and pansori singers Kim Jun-su and Kim Mu-bin will perform. Pianist Yang Bang-ean will lead the performance on the second day. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. on both days, and up to 600 seats are available.

At Sujeongjeon Hall, "Gungjung Pungnyu," a blend of contemporary and traditional music, will be performed by emerging musicians on Oct. 13 and 14 at 3 p.m.

Changgyeonggung will offer a variety of programs celebrating the 40th anniversary of the reinstatement of the palace's original name. During the Japanese colonial era, the palace was turned into a park with a zoo, museum and gardens, and was renamed Changgyeongwon, meaning Changgyeong Park.