K-Royal Culture Festival's fall edition returns with performances, lectures

K-Royal Culture Festival's fall edition returns with performances, lecturesBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 13:51
The fall edition of the K-Royal Culture Festival is set to take place from Oct. 13 to 18.
Under the theme, "Meet the Palaces Today," the fall edition of the biannual festival will take place at four royal palaces in Seoul -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung -- offering diverse programs and cultural experiences.
At Gyeongbokgung Palace's Heungbokjeon Hall, creative pansori performances will be staged on Oct. 13 and 14. The performance, showcasing the restoration of the palace, will feature pansori group IPKOASON. Showtimes are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days, with each performance lasting 60 minutes.
At Jibokjae Hall in Gyeongbokgung, "Royal Palaces Loved by Artists," a large musical drama, is scheduled for Oct. 17 and 18.
On Oct. 17, fusion band Second Moon, vocalist Ha Yoon-ju and pansori singers Kim Jun-su and Kim Mu-bin will perform. Pianist Yang Bang-ean will lead the performance on the second day. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. on both days, and up to 600 seats are available.
At Sujeongjeon Hall, "Gungjung Pungnyu," a blend of contemporary and traditional music, will be performed by emerging musicians on Oct. 13 and 14 at 3 p.m.
Changgyeonggung will offer a variety of programs celebrating the 40th anniversary of the reinstatement of the palace's original name. During the Japanese colonial era, the palace was turned into a park with a zoo, museum and gardens, and was renamed Changgyeongwon, meaning Changgyeong Park.
Hwangyeongjeon Hall will showcase a photo exhibition that provides insights into the history of Changgyeonggung, from the Joseon era to the present. The exhibition will run throughout the festival period from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tongmyeongjeon Hall will feature two lecture concerts, under the theme of "Changgyeonggung Palace, Korean Cultural Heritage," at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17.
On Oct. 16, Choi Tae-seong, a Korean history specialist, will present insights into life inside the royal palace. On Oct. 17, storyteller Sun Kim will discuss the significance of the reinstatement of Changgyeonggung's original name. Both lectures will include Q&A sessions.
A mini quiz and game event overseen by about 50 festival volunteers, including 10 foreign volunteers, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the festival period. The event will be held at Jipgyeongdang Hall in Gyeongbokgung and Gyeongchunjeon Hall of Changgyeonggung.
Online reservations for all programs can be made on Naver website, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free.
For more information and updates on the festival, visit the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center website, the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation website or the K-Royal Culture Festival's official social media channel.
