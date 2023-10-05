[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈품질의 좋고 나쁨, 수준의 높고 낮음〉

1. bogus [bóuɡəs] 가짜

‘가짜’나 ‘위조’를 일컬을 때 쓰는 구어적인 표현이다.

Davis' bogus accusations were soon cast aside as fraudulent and absurd.

데이비스의 허위 고발은 곧 사기이고 터무니없는 것으로 치부되고 말았다.

● 허위로 밝혀진 항공기 폭파 위협으로 운항이 2시간 지연되었다.

A bogus bomb threat delayed the flight of an airliner for two hours.

2. cutting-edge [kʌ́tiŋ édʒ] 첨단의

우리말 ‘첨단’도 원래 물체의 뾰족한 끝을 의미하듯이, cutting-edge도 ‘자르는 도구의 가장 날카로운 끝부분’에서 유래한 표현이다. state-of-the-art도 ‘첨단의’라는 뜻으로 쓰이는 말이다.

The director seemed to focus too much on showing off his mastery of cutting-edge computer graphics at the expense of character and plot development.

그 감독은 인물과 줄거리 전개보다는 첨단 컴퓨터 그래픽 능력을 자랑하는 데만 너무 초점을 맞춘 것 같다.

● 새 자동차 모델은 자동주차 기능 등 첨단기술을 탑재하고 있다.

The car company’s new model is equipped with cutting-edge technology such as an automated parking system.

3. drawback [drɔ́ːbæ̀k] 결점

말 그대로 ‘뒤로(back) 당긴다(draw)’는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘성공을 방해하는 것’, ‘문제점’, ‘결점’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The new phone's Wi-Fi functionality enables you to be connected to the Internet without any extra fees, with the only drawback being the short battery life.

새 전화기의 와이파이 기능은 추가 비용 없이 인터넷에 연결할 수 있게 해주지만 단점은 배터리 수명이 짧다는 것이다.

● 이 공법의 단점은 시공 기간이 길다는 것이다.

The drawback of this construction method is the long period required for completion.

4. glitch [ɡlítʃ] 결함

‘미끄러진다(slip)’는 뜻을 지닌 glide와 어원이 같다. slip of the tongue이 ‘말 실수’를 뜻하는 것과 비슷하게, 미끄러진다는 어원을 지닌 glitch도 ‘문제점’을 일컫는다. 특히 ‘기술적인 결함’을 말할 때 쓴다.

The technical glitch in the Internet banking software has finally been resolved, and the system is again running at full capacity.

인터넷 뱅킹 프로그램의 기술적인 문제가 마침내 해결되어 모든 기능이 문제없이 잘 작동하고 있다.

● 날씨가 나빴는데도 그 행사는 아무 문제없이 진행되었다.

The event was held without a glitch, despite poor weather.

5. glossy [ɡlɑ́si] 윤이 나는, 화려한

‘불타오르다’라는 뜻을 지닌 glow와 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘겉이 반짝거리고 윤이 난다’는 의미와, 비유적으로 ‘겉만 화려하다’는 의미를 지닌다.

The glossy surface of the photographs in the album blindingly caught the glare of the midday sun.

앨범 사진의 매끈한 표면이 한낮의 태양빛을 반사해서 눈이 안 보일 정도였다.

● 진열장에는 반짝거리는 새 전화기들이 가득했다.

The showcase was full of glossy new phones.

6. highbrow [háibràu] 지적이고 수준 있는

여기서 brow는 눈썹이 아니라 ‘이마’를 의미한다. highbrow는 이마가 넓은 사람이 뇌가 크고 따라서 지적 능력이 뛰어나다는 믿음에서 유래하여, 예술 등이 ‘고급’임을 일컫는 말이다.

Popular literature can provide more insights into life than so-called highbrow literature.

대중 문학이 소위 고급 문학보다 인생에 대한 더 많은 통찰을 제공할 수 있다.

● 내가 보기엔 슬랩스틱이 오히려 고급 코미디인 것 같다.

Slap-stick, on the contrary, looks like highbrow comedy to me.

7. lowbrow [lóubràu] 수준 낮은

highbrow와 반대로 교양이나 지성이 낮다는 뜻이다.

Jim Carrey's early work is known for its lowbrow humor, whereas his more recent films reflect a growing maturity.

짐 캐리의 초기 작품은 B급 유머로 유명했는데 최근 영화들은 성숙한 모습을 보여주고 있다.

● 나는 B급 공포 영화에 열광했다.

I have been crazy about lowbrow horror movies.

8. nifty [nífti] 좋은, 멋진

‘근사하다’는 뜻을 지닌 magnificent의 준말로, 근사하고 매력적이라는 의미다.

In order to escape oncoming traffic, the bicyclist performed a series of nifty maneuvers.

다가오는 자동차들을 피하기 위해 자전거 운전자는 몇 가지 멋진 운전 기술을 보여줬다.

● 그 전화기의 터치스크린 기능은 아주 근사해 보였다.

The phone’s touch screen feature looked really nifty.