[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Enjoy regional cuisines at Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel

The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is offering Korean regional cuisines at the hotel's buffet restaurant, Feast, through Nov. 24.

Some of the dishes on offer include Daegu-style spicy braised short ribs, soy sauce marinated abalone from Jeju Island and Gangwon Province's potato dough soup.

Prices are 85,000 won for a weekday lunch, 105,000 won for a weekday dinner and 135,000 won for lunch and dinner on the weekend.

For reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

Savor premium Korean beef at InterContinental Seoul Coex

The InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering premium Korean beef at the hotel's buffet restaurant, The Brasserie.

The restaurant serves Korean beef tenderloin, sirloin and skirt meat. Caviar, foie gras and truffle are also available at the buffet station.

The price for a weekday lunch is 105,000 won while weekend lunch and dinner cost 125,000 won.

For more inquiries, call (02) 3452-2500.

Maison Glad Jeju showcases gourmet meal promotion

Maison Glad Jeju is hosting a gourmet meal promotion for the autumn season.

The hotel’s restaurant, Samdajeong, is offering a selection of seasonal Korean dishes using fresh ingredients.

Highlights of the promotion include raw gizzard shad, steamed snow crabs, sea cucumber soup and spicy braised short ribs.

Mushroom pizza, mushroom futomaki and beef tartare are also available.

For reservations, call (064) 747-4900

L'Escape Hotel presents the ‘Sweet Knock!’ package

L’Escape Hotel is offering the “Sweet Knock!” package featuring a variety of French desserts.

The package consists of a financier, four madeleines and three cookies.

The madeleines come in four flavors -- French vanilla, orange coconut, fig cinnamon and pecan caramel.

The “Sweet Knock!” package costs 75,000 won and is available at the hotel’s cafe, Den 1930s, which is located on the 6th floor.

For more information, call (02) 317-4000.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul to host ‘Sofitel Wine Days’ event

The Sofitel Ambassador Seoul will host the “Sofitel Wine Days” event on Oct. 13 and 14 at the hotel's lounge bar, L'Espace.

More than 90 different wines will be available for tasting. The hotel also will offer the wines at special prices during the event.

The admission fee is 30,000 won and online reservations can be made via Naver.

For inquiries, call (02) 2092-6000.