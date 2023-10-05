S. Korea grabs silver in men's compound archery team event

From left: South Korean archers Kim Jong-ho, Yang Jae-won and Joo Jae-hoon compete in the final of the men's compound team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea was on target for the silver medal in the men's compound archery team event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, earning its fourth medal from the sport in two days.

The trio of Joo Jae-hoon, Yang Jae-won and Kim Jong-ho lost to India 235-230 in the final at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

South Korea failed to defend its Asiad title from five years ago, with Kim having also competed on that 2018 team.

This is Joo's second medal in Hangzhou, following his silver in the mixed team event Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, South Korea's So Chae-won, Cho Su-a and Oh Yoo-hyun won bronze in the women's compound team event.

After two days of archer competition, South Korea has grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event, a silver medal each in the compound mixed team and men's compound team events, and bronze in the women's compound team event.

In the compound archery team competition, three archers per team each take two arrows per "end," for a maximum score of 60. The total points after four ends determine the winner, with the maximum score being 240.

India opened up a 58-55 lead after the first end, and South Korea never overcame that deficit.

In the second end, South Korea put up a 59 to India's 58, which included a rare 8 from Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar.

But in the next end, India put up a 59 to South Korea's 57, taking a four-point lead into the fourth and final end.

India finished with a perfect 60 to close out South Korea 235-230.

India has won all three gold medals offered in compound archery so far: the men's team, the women's team and the mixed team. The men's individual event final set for Saturday will be an all-Indian affair, and South Korea's So Chae-won will be up against Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India in the women's individual final Saturday.