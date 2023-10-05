ONF hopes to open new chapter upon return from military service

ONF introduces its seventh EP "Love Effect" during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (WM Entertainment)

ONF, the first K-pop boy group whose members enlisted in the military at the same time, has returned to the music scene after a 1 1/2-year hiatus.

“We really missed being on stage and our fans during the time we were serving in the Army," said E-Tion of ONF during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

"We put all the emotions that we felt during the past months into our new album that revolves around a single theme, love.”

The six-member group dropped its seventh mini album, “Love Effect,” on the same day.

The EP carries five tracks — the title track “Love Effect” and four sidetracks, “Be Here Now,” "Dam Dam Di Ram,” “Arrival” and “Wind Effect.”

“When I heard the melody of our title song for the first time, it felt like I was back home," said Wyatt, who wrote the lyrics to the title track.

"We are back with our kind of music but you can hear that we have matured music-wise. I think we can show a grown-up version of ourselves through this track.”

U, who is from Japan and is the only foreign member of the group, recalled filming the music video in Sapporo, Japan, for four days in the sweltering heat.

“The temperature was above 36 degrees Celsius. It was hard but we were happy that the scenery in our music video was beautiful, almost like a scene from an anime,” said U.