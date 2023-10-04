[Photo News] Whiskey in vogue

Most Popular
[Photo News] Whiskey in vogueBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 15:10
(From left) Richard Quinn, an English fashion designer and a brand collaborator for Pernod Ricardo Korea; Frantz Hotton, CEO of Pernod Ricardo Korea; Mathieu Deslandes, head of Royal Salute; and Miguel Pascual, chief financial officer of Pernod Ricardo, pose for a photo to celebrate the global debut of the second edition of Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn in Seoul on Wednesday. The whisky’s world premiere comes against the backdrop of significant growth in high-end wines and whiskies in Korea, according to the Korean unit of the French wine and spirit giant. (Pernod Ricard Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
