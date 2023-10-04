Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Koreans' happiness rising slowly but surely: presidential panel

    S. Koreans' happiness rising slowly but surely: presidential panel
  2. 2

    No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022

    No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022
  3. 3

    Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday

    Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday
  4. 4

    Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control

    Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control
  5. 5

    Korean Air to submit new merger plan to ease antitrust concerns

    Korean Air to submit new merger plan to ease antitrust concerns
  6. 6

    US calls on China to encourage N. Korea's return to diplomacy

    US calls on China to encourage N. Korea's return to diplomacy
  7. 7

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  8. 8

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
  9. 9

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
  10. 10

    22 Chinese apprehended after illegal entry attempt

    22 Chinese apprehended after illegal entry attempt
지나쌤

[Photo News] Whiskey in vogue

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 15:10

    • Link copied

(From left) Richard Quinn, an English fashion designer and a brand collaborator for Pernod Ricardo Korea; Frantz Hotton, CEO of Pernod Ricardo Korea; Mathieu Deslandes, head of Royal Salute; and Miguel Pascual, chief financial officer of Pernod Ricardo, pose for a photo to celebrate the global debut of the second edition of Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn in Seoul on Wednesday. The whisky’s world premiere comes against the backdrop of significant growth in high-end wines and whiskies in Korea, according to the Korean unit of the French wine and spirit giant. (Pernod Ricard Korea)

More from Headlines