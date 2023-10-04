Immersive tech firm iStaging sets up Asian branch in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
S. Koreans' happiness rising slowly but surely: presidential panel
-
2
No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022
-
3
Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday
-
4
Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control
-
5
Korean Air to submit new merger plan to ease antitrust concerns
-
6
US calls on China to encourage N. Korea's return to diplomacy
-
7
US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
-
8
6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
-
9
Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
-
10
22 Chinese apprehended after illegal entry attempt
Immersive tech firm iStaging sets up Asian branch in SeoulBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Oct. 4, 2023 - 15:03
The Taiwan-based immersive tech company iStaging said last Wednesday it is expanding its presence in the Asian market by setting up its Asian subsidiary in Seoul.
The inauguration event was held on Sept. 21 at the Daewoo Summit Gallery in southern Seoul, with its key partners in attendance.
The company offers augmented and virtual reality solutions to more than 100,000 corporate clients globally, including Samsung Electronics. With the latest Asian launch, it aims to bolster ties with companies in the region, especially in the fields of fashion and luxury goods.
"With our new office in Korea, we are poised to work alongside local talents and businesses, aiming to propel immersive technology in Asia's dominant markets," said Johnny Lee, CEO of iStaging.
Ryu Sung-taek, CEO of the digital lifestyle platform company Hyundai FutureNet, also expressedanticipation over possible collaborations using iStaging’s technology for virtual art exhibitions.
Stephan Emanuely, demand and program director from Louis Vuitton, who joined the event remotely, also touted the French fashion house’s partnership with iStaging.
"After COVID-19, we pivoted heavily to digital transformation. Our partnership with iStaging offered immersive yet cost-effective client experiences, contributing to a 10 percent sales boost in Europe by 2022," he said.
Elisabeth Menant, innovation trends manager from BNP Paribas Personal Finance, also introduced the firm’s joint project that offers immersive real estate solutions like AR-guided home-buying tours and facilitating real-time expert interactions from multiple regions around the globe.
Over 150 attendees from renowned corporations like LG Electronics, Daewoo Construction, and Shinhan Bank graced the launch event.
"Considering Korea's stature in Asian luxury and fashion, we're eager to replicate our European achievements and pioneer commerce tech innovations," said Choo Sunwoo, CEO of iStaging Asia.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
-
Defense Ministry warns NK regime over nuclear buildup
-
PM orders measures to prevent public opinion manipulation on web portals