Blackpink's Jennie to drop new solo single on Oct. 6

Blackpink's Jennie is making a solo comeback.

YG Entertainment, the quartet's agency, on Wednesday announced the singer was dropping a new solo single, "You & Me," on Oct. 6.

The song will be only the second solo outing for the singer with the first release being 2018 single "Solo."

According to YG, "You & Me" will come out at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6.

It will be a long-awaited official release of the song which Jennie had performed onstage during the group's recent world tour.

"We decided to officially put out the song for the fans who came to 'Born Pink' world tour. We hope the song becomes a special gift through which they could remember the sensational experience from then," YG said in a statement Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid lingering uncertainty over whether Blackpink will stay with YG, as the members' contracts are believed to have ended in August.

Asked whether the new song is released under a renewed or an extended contract between the singer and the agency, a YG public relations official explained that "it cannot be confirmed" and reiterated the company's previous stance on the issue that "nothing related to Blackpink members' contract renewals has been decided yet."

Blackpink recently closed its "Born Pink" tour in Seoul with two days of encore shows held at the prestigious Gocheok Sky Dome on Sept. 16-17. The tour, the biggest by a female K-pop group, had sold 1.8 million tickets worldwide since it began in October 2022.

During the period, the K-pop group also headlined at California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April and performed at the British Summer Time festival in London in July.