6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

A 6-year-old Uzbek girl was found dead in the Nakdong River in Daegu on Tuesday.

The girl was found in the river about 200 meters from Dalseongbo Weir, six hours after the National Fire Service began a search, according to local media reports quoting police. Her parents had reported her missing at 12:21 p.m that day.

Police secured CCTV footage showing the girl heading to a riverside park near the weir, also near her home, riding her scooter alone.

A witness reportedly told the police that she parked her scooter and approached the river.

The police believe that the death is likely to have been an accident as investigators have found no signs of a struggle or foul play.

But, the police are looking into detailed circumstances around her death, and have referred the case to the National Forensic Service.