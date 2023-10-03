[Photo News] LG OLED TV at Frieze London

Most Popular
-
1
National Assembly speeds up efforts to outlaw dog meat consumption in S. Korea
-
2
'No Japan?' Korea swings from extreme rejection to selective embrace
-
3
A man's constitutional battle reignites 'death with dignity' debate
-
4
4 injured in rockfall at tourist attraction on eastern island of Ulleung
-
5
S. Koreans' happiness rising slowly but surely: presidential panel
-
6
Heavy traffic jams on highways expected on 5th day of holiday
-
7
US calls on China to encourage N. Korea's return to diplomacy
-
8
[Out of the Shadows] Tell the truth: Advanced drug education needed to curb teen exposure, experts say
-
9
Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday
-
10
No. of depression patients exceeds 1m in 2022
[Photo News] LG OLED TV at Frieze LondonBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 3, 2023 - 11:44
Media artist Quayola’s animated painting, titled “Jardins d’Ete” ("Summer Gardens"), is played on the iconic Piccadilly screen in London. As part of its ongoing art projects, LG Electronics said its organic light-emitting diode TVs will be used to display the Italian artist’s digital paintings referencing the late works of French impressionist Claude Monet during the upcoming Frieze London art fair that takes place Oct. 11-15. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Races tighten in Seoul as parties battle for Assembly control
-
Why retail investors are flocking to state bonds
-
Seoul subway fare to rise 12% beginning Saturday