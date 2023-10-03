[Photo News] LG OLED TV at Frieze London

Media artist Quayola’s animated painting, titled “Jardins d’Ete” ("Summer Gardens"), is played on the iconic Piccadilly screen in London. As part of its ongoing art projects, LG Electronics said its organic light-emitting diode TVs will be used to display the Italian artist’s digital paintings referencing the late works of French impressionist Claude Monet during the upcoming Frieze London art fair that takes place Oct. 11-15. (LG Electronics)