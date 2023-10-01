Expressways remain congested four days into Chuseok holidays

Expressways across the country remain Sunday, as people across the country head back home on the fourth day of the extended Chuseok holidays.

The state-run Korea Expressway Corporation projected the congestion to peak around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the traffic expected to ease between 11 p.m. and midnight.

As of 4 p.m., the estimated travel time from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul ranged between 5 hours and 19 minutes to 6 hours and 24 minutes, when travelling by non-busses. It is expected to take slightly less by busses, as they can use the bus-only lane.

The bus-only lane is conventionally in effect between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but it will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day until Monday, due to the excess in traffic during one of Korea's largest holidays.

Some 4.82 million vehicles are expected to be on roads today.

This year’s Chuseok has been longer than usual, as the normally three-day holiday fell just before the weekend and the National Foundation Day on Oct.3, making the holiday run from last Thursday through Tuesday.