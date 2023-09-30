Home

S. Korea in contention for team medal in women's golf

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 30, 2023 - 15:09

South Korean golfer Kim Min-sol (Yonhap) South Korean golfer Kim Min-sol (Yonhap)

South Korea remained in the hunt for a medal in the team event of the women's golf tournament of the Asian Games in China, following the end of the third round on Saturday.

South Korea sits in a tie for fourth place with Japan at 20-under through 54 holes at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Kim Min-sol, Yoo Hyun-jo and Lim Ji-yoo entered the competition, and Lim missed the 36-hole cut Friday. The two best scores for each country are added to determine the team rankings.

With Lim out of the individual competition, Kim and Yoo shot a 66 and a 69 on the par-72 track on Saturday, putting South Korea six strokes behind China for the bronze medal.

India sits atop the team leaderboard at 29-under, followed by Thailand at 28-under.

In the individual event, Aditi Ashok of India pulled away from the pack on Saturday, shooting a blistering round of 61 to reach 22-under for the competition.

Ashok is seven strokes ahead of Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand.

Kim is the top South Korean at 10-under, which puts her in a tie for fifth. Yoo sits one stroke back in a tie for ninth.

Kim's round unraveled on the par-5 eighth hole, where she committed a quadruple bogey. (Yonhap)

