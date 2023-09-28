Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King

    N. Korea decides to expel US soldier Travis King
  2. 2

    Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback

    Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback
  3. 3

    New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in classrooms

    New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in classrooms
  4. 4

    At 93 and on quest to become Korea's oldest Ph.D. grad

    At 93 and on quest to become Korea's oldest Ph.D. grad
  5. 5

    ‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms say they wish they didn’t

    ‘Do you know Dr. Hong?’ Moms say they wish they didn’t
  6. 6

    BTS agency likely to face tougher disclosure rules

    BTS agency likely to face tougher disclosure rules
  7. 7

    Traffic jammed on highways ahead of extended Chuseok holiday

    Traffic jammed on highways ahead of extended Chuseok holiday
  8. 8

    [Herald Interview] 'UN peacekeeping forces need better gender equity'

    [Herald Interview] 'UN peacekeeping forces need better gender equity'
  9. 9

    Walking can help ease depression, suicidal impulse: study

    Walking can help ease depression, suicidal impulse: study
  10. 10

    Hospital visits during Chuseok cost up to 50% more

    Hospital visits during Chuseok cost up to 50% more
지나쌤

Gymnast Kim Han-sol wins gold in men's floor exercise

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 28, 2023 - 16:26

    • Link copied

South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol competes in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap) South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol competes in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU -- South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol defended his men's floor exercise title at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday, giving the country's first title from the sport here.

Kim scored 14.900 points to beat Zhang Boheng of China by 0.567 point to finish first in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Lin Chaopan of China took bronze with 14.333 points.

This gold is Kim's second consecutive gold in the discipline and the country's first gold in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Hangzhou Asiad. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines