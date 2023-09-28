Gymnast Kim Han-sol wins gold in men's floor exercise

South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol competes in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU -- South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol defended his men's floor exercise title at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday, giving the country's first title from the sport here.

Kim scored 14.900 points to beat Zhang Boheng of China by 0.567 point to finish first in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Lin Chaopan of China took bronze with 14.333 points.

This gold is Kim's second consecutive gold in the discipline and the country's first gold in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Hangzhou Asiad. (Yonhap)