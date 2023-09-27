S. Korea claims 1st Asiad gold in women's team epee fencing in 21 yrs

Most Popular
S. Korea claims 1st Asiad gold in women's team epee fencing in 21 yrsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 21:26
HANGZHOU, China -- The South Korean female epee fencers won the gold medal in the team event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday, regaining the title after 21 years.
Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and Lee Hye-in won 36-34 against Hong Kong in the event's final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
It is the second Asiad champions title of the day in fencing for South Korea, following gold from the men's team foil.
Also, it is the country's first gold medal in the women's team epee, which uses a heavy thrusting weapon targeting the entire body, at the Asian Games since 2002.
Choi became the first South Korean fencer with double gold medals in Hangzhou along with her individual gold on Sunday. (Yonhap)
